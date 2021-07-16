210716-N-LH67-1019 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 16, 2021) Members of the damage control training team observe Sailors during a firefighting drill aboard Arliegh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100). Kidd is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaylianna Genier)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2021 20:01
|Photo ID:
|6748092
|VIRIN:
|210716-N-LH674-1019
|Resolution:
|4047x2891
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Kidd Conducts Firefighting Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kaylianna Genier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT