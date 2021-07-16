USS Kidd Routine Operations

210716-N-LH67-1001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 16, 2021) Fire Controlman (Aegis) Joshua Blaine, from Moses Lake, Wash., operates the Aegis computer system onboard Arliegh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100). Kidd is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaylianna Genier)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2021 20:01
|Photo ID:
|6748094
|VIRIN:
|210716-N-LH674-1001
|Resolution:
|3756x2902
|Size:
|796.85 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|MOSES LAKE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
