    Day 3 of the 2021 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 6]

    Day 3 of the 2021 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Erich Smith 

    National Guard Bureau

    Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Corcoran, a recruiting and retention noncommissioned officer with the Rhode Island Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion, makes his way through an obstacle course during the 2021 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo, Arizona, July 22, 2021. The competition spans three physically and mentally demanding days where competitors are tested on a variety of tactical and technical skills as they vie to be named the Army Guard’s Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. The winners then represent the Army Guard in the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition later this year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

