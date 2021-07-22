Day 2 of the 2021 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

Army National Guard members from throughout the country prepare to receive gear for the ruck march portion of the 2021 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo, Arizona, July 21, 2021. The competition spans three physically and mentally demanding days where competitors are tested on a variety of tactical and technical skills as they vie to be named the Army Guard’s Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. The winners then represent the Army Guard in the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition later this year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

