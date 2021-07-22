Spc. Addison Smith, a cavalry scout with the Texas Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 112th Cavalry Regiment, makes his way out of a tank transporter to advance to the next event during the 2021 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo, Arizona, July 22, 2021. The competition spans three physically and mentally demanding days where competitors are tested on a variety of tactical and technical skills as they vie to be named the Army Guard’s Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. The winners then represent the Army Guard in the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition later this year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 17:14 Photo ID: 6747913 VIRIN: 210722-Z-NB148-0036 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 12.64 MB Location: CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Day 3 of the 2021 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.