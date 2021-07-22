Army Cpl. Dakoatah M. Miller, an infantryman with the New York Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, makes his way across a log as part of an obstacle course during the 2021 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo, Arizona, July 22, 2021. The competition spans three physically and mentally demanding days where competitors are tested on a variety of tactical and technical skills as they vie to be named the Army Guard’s Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. The winners then represent the Army Guard in the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition later this year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 17:14 Photo ID: 6747912 VIRIN: 210722-Z-NB148-0031 Resolution: 4225x6339 Size: 11.75 MB Location: CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Day 3 of the 2021 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.