Tomb sentinels and a bugler from The U.S. Army Band, "Pershing's Own" support a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 22, 2021. The wreath was laid by Minister of Defense of Croatia Mario Banožić and Croatian Chief of Defense Admiral Robert Hranj. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 13:02 Photo ID: 6747443 VIRIN: 210722-A-IW468-521 Resolution: 4718x3145 Size: 6.62 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Minister of Defense of Croatia Mario Banožić and Croatian Chief of Defense Admiral Robert Hranj Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 23 of 23], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.