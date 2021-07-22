Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minister of Defense of Croatia Mario Banožić and Croatian Chief of Defense Admiral Robert Hranj Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 23 of 23]

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser  

    Arlington National Cemetery

    Tomb sentinels and a bugler from The U.S. Army Band, "Pershing's Own" support a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 22, 2021. The wreath was laid by Minister of Defense of Croatia Mario Banožić and Croatian Chief of Defense Admiral Robert Hranj. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

