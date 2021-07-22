Minister of Defense of Croatia Mario Banožić and Croatian Chief of Defense Admiral Robert Hranj Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

(From left to right) Minister of Defense of Croatia Mario Banožić; Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director, Army National Military Cemeteries; and Croatian Chief of Defense Admiral Robert Hranj walk through the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 22, 2021. Banožić and Hranj participated in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and toured the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

