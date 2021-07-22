(From left to right) Minister of Defense of Croatia Mario Banožić; Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director, Army National Military Cemeteries; and Croatian Chief of Defense Admiral Robert Hranj walk through the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 22, 2021. Banožić and Hranj participated in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and toured the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2021 13:01
|Photo ID:
|6747438
|VIRIN:
|210722-A-IW468-364
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|8.71 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Minister of Defense of Croatia Mario Banožić and Croatian Chief of Defense Admiral Robert Hranj Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 23 of 23], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT