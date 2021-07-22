Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minister of Defense of Croatia Mario Banožić and Croatian Chief of Defense Admiral Robert Hranj Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 22 of 23]

    Minister of Defense of Croatia Mario Banožić and Croatian Chief of Defense Admiral Robert Hranj Participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser  

    Arlington National Cemetery

    A sentinel stands in the tomb guard box at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 22, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

