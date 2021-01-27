Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 21:04 Photo ID: 6746587 VIRIN: 210127-O-XK110-751 Resolution: 4827x3218 Size: 8.25 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Marines give messages of hope to children in hospital [Image 3 of 3], by Matthew Manning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.