Marines give messages of hope to children in hospital

A typical day at the Okinawa Prefecture Nanbu Child Medical Center in Haebaru will have an abundant amount of people entering the facility, but recently much of the daily foot traffic has been halted at the doors. This is not due to newly implemented precautionary measures the center has put in place, it is because three large colorful boards filled with numerous messages of encouragement and wishes for speedy recoveries have been put on display at the center.



Hiroko Tomimura, the community relations specialist for Camps Foster and Lester, delivered messages from over 50 Marines to cheer the children up at the medical center during the pandemic Jan. 28, 2021.



Due to COVID prevention measures, Tomimura was not able to enter the medical center. Instead she was met outside by the vice director, a child-life specialist, a child-support volunteer, along with others who would help display the messages for the children.



"These message boards will surely make the children happy," Natsumi Sakugawa, a child-life specialist who psychologically and socially supports hospitalized children to help reduce stress, said with a big smile.



Sending the children messages did not just happen out of the blue. According to Tomimura, the Marine Corps and the child medical center have had a relationship since summer 2014.



Although they had no interactions last year due to the current pandemic, Marines had visited the children once every month since November 2015. They would stay for an hour playing games, reading books, and teaching the children English.



"The children were so excited. It was especially helpful when Marines supported us making muuchi (an Okinawan traditional steamed rice cake wrapped with shell ginger leaves) two years ago," said Sakugawa.



Tomimura recalled this rare but good experience Marines had. "It was just kneading the mixed ingredients for muuchi, but Marines had so much fun with children."



Since such interactions were put off for a year because of COVID-19, Tomimura sought a way to encourage and brighten up the children in the hospital. She asked the medical center and they requested a message board with pictures of the Marines to go with their messages.



Wasting no time, Tomimura took action and sent out emails to Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific-Marine Corps Base Camp Butler. She also asked Marine crossing guard volunteers at a neighboring elementary school to write messages for the children.



"It was difficult to get pictures from everyone, but they were all sincere and wrote heartwarming messages," said Tomimura. "I really hope those messages reach the children and cheer them up."



Staff Sergeant Erick A. Mora, inventory management chief of Headquarters Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, was one of the elementary school crossing guard volunteers and said, "I never wrote cheering messages to children in a hospital but I wanted to write something that would hopefully make them feel good. I have children so I thought about them when writing this. I thought 'what would I say to my child to raise their hopes? What can I say to get them to forget about what is going on?'”



According to Sakugawa, each message board was originally to be displayed in the play area in three locations that children stay. However, since the message boards were so encouraging, the hospital decided to display them at the front entrance before they move them to children's wards.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 21:05 Story ID: 401558 Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines give messages of hope to children in hospital, by Matthew Manning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.