Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines give messages of hope to children in hospital [Image 1 of 3]

    Marines give messages of hope to children in hospital

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Matthew Manning 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Hospital staff and Hiroko Tomimura, community relations specialist for Camps Foster and Lester, smile with the message boards.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 21:04
    Photo ID: 6746586
    VIRIN: 210127-O-XK110-701
    Resolution: 4013x2676
    Size: 4.95 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines give messages of hope to children in hospital [Image 3 of 3], by Matthew Manning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines give messages of hope to children in hospital
    Marines give messages of hope to children in hospital
    Marines give messages of hope to children in hospital

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Marines give messages of hope to children in hospital

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Camp Foster
    Hospital
    Big Circle
    Spring 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT