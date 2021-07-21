Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony welcomes USAG RIA senior enlisted leader [Image 3 of 3]

    Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony welcomes USAG RIA senior enlisted leader

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal

    Col. Todd Allison (left), garrison commander, US Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, shakes hands with Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins (right), command sergeant major, US Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, directly after Dobbins had assumed responsibility as the command’s new command sergeant major on July 21 at a ceremony held in Heritage Hall on Rock Island Arsenal. Photo by Shawn Eldridge, graphics specialist, Joint Munitions Command Public Affairs.

    command sergeant major
    Rock Island Arsenal
    US Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal
    Todd Allison
    John Dobbins

