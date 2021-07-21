Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony welcomes USAG RIA senior enlisted leader

Col. Todd Allison (left), garrison commander, US Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, shakes hands with Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins (right), command sergeant major, US Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, directly after Dobbins had assumed responsibility as the command’s new command sergeant major on July 21 at a ceremony held in Heritage Hall on Rock Island Arsenal. Photo by Shawn Eldridge, graphics specialist, Joint Munitions Command Public Affairs.
