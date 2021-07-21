Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins assumes responsibility as the US Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal command sergeant major by virtue of accepting the unit colors from Col. Todd Allison, garrison commander, US Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, at the assumption of responsibility ceremony held in Heritage Hall at Rock Island Arsenal on July 21. Photo by Shawn Eldridge, graphics specialist, Joint Munitions Command Public Affairs.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 18:46 Photo ID: 6746385 VIRIN: 210721-A-A4602-1001 Resolution: 1161x834 Size: 671.49 KB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony welcomes USAG RIA senior enlisted leader [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.