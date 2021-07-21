Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins assumes responsibility as the US Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal command sergeant major by virtue of accepting the unit colors from Col. Todd Allison, garrison commander, US Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, at the assumption of responsibility ceremony held in Heritage Hall at Rock Island Arsenal on July 21. Photo by Shawn Eldridge, graphics specialist, Joint Munitions Command Public Affairs.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 18:46
|Photo ID:
|6746385
|VIRIN:
|210721-A-A4602-1001
|Resolution:
|1161x834
|Size:
|671.49 KB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony welcomes USAG RIA senior enlisted leader [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony welcomes USAG RIA senior enlisted leader
LEAVE A COMMENT