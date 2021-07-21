Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony welcomes USAG RIA senior enlisted leader

Courtesy Photo | Col. Todd Allison (left), garrison commander, US Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Todd Allison (left), garrison commander, US Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, shakes hands with Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins (right), command sergeant major, US Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, directly after Dobbins had assumed responsibility as the command’s new command sergeant major on July 21 at a ceremony held in Heritage Hall on Rock Island Arsenal. Photo by Shawn Eldridge, graphics specialist, Joint Munitions Command Public Affairs. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Illinois – (July 21, 2021) Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins was officially welcomed to U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal during an assumption of responsibility ceremony held in Heritage Hall, Building 60, on Rock Island Arsenal, on July 21.



Dobbins assumed his duties as the senior enlisted advisor by receiving the command's colors from Col. Todd Allison, garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal.



The garrison colors are the garrison commander’s symbol of authority and represent his responsibilities to the organization; the command sergeant major is the custodian of those colors and the senior enlisted soldier in the garrison command, as well as principal advisor to the garrison commander.



“So the Army has chosen CSM Dobbins to assume the mantle of garrison command to take on this challenge to help lead this garrison and take this organization to new heights – and the Army continues to get it right and deliver excellent leadership,” said Allison. “CSM Dobbins is a combat tested and proven leader with multiple combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. He has led organizations at every level from squad to battalion. Additionally, he is a combat medic with advanced life savings skills – which means my battle buddy can literally save my life.”



Allison further emphasized his confidence in Dobbins leadership skills when he said he and the garrison team looks forward to working with him and forging a relationship as the garrison strives to accomplish its mission.



"You are joining an amazing team of experts,” said Allison. “Take the time to listen and learn the installation support business and I have no doubts with your leadership and their expertise we can accomplish anything that comes our way."



At that Dobbins said he is ready to get to work.



“I am excited to join the garrison team and look forward to assisting in the continued excellence of the garrison and the services it provides,” said Dobbins. “The Chief of Staff of the Army has made people our number one priority. To support this effort, quality of life must be in the forefront of our efforts. I am eager to work with and for this great garrison team and to continue to support the Soldiers, Families and Civilian work force of Rock Island Arsenal.”



In addition, Dobbins thanked his predecessor, Command Sgt. Major Tisa Scott, who relinquished responsibility of the position on April 30 after her selection as the new command sergeant major, United States Army Quartermaster School, at Fort Lee, Virginia where she is currently serving. He also thanked numerous others to especially emphasize Army Families.



“To my Family, without their commitment to the Army way of life, my goals would not have been manageable,” said Dobbins. “Our Army Families sacrifice reciprocate, if not exceed, that of our Soldiers and I am deeply grateful for mine.”



Dobbins is a native of Hollywood, Florida, and was previously assigned to the 28th Combat Support Hospital, 44th Medical Brigade, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in August 2000 as a combat medic specialist and served six tours in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, as well as five tours in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and once in support of Operation New Dawn.



As command sergeant major for the garrison, Dobbins is now a vital part of its mission to provide quality facilities and excellent base operations support and services to all installation tenants in the areas of law enforcement, crime prevention, security management, fire, safety, information management, facilities engineering, housing, maintenance of buildings and roads, and transportation. The garrison maintains telecommunications facilities and common resources, as well as community amenities and necessary services for morale, welfare, and recreation. A high quality of living and working environment is maintained to ensure equal opportunity for all civilian employees, war fighters, and family members.



The Rock Island Arsenal is a major Army installation that is the home to more than 80 tenant organizations that provide critical products and services to all of our armed services. It employs more than 6,000 military, civilian, and contractor personnel.



The installation is strategically located on an island in the Mississippi River between Iowa and Illinois. The island is almost a mile wide, three miles long and consists of 946.3 acres that are in the State of Illinois. It is located in the Quad Cities about 162 miles west of Chicago and 180 miles east of Des Moines, Iowa.