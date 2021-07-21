Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins, command sergeant major, US Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, speaks to those in attendance at his assumption of responsibility ceremony held in Heritage Hall at Rock Island Arsenal on July 21. Photo by Shawn Eldridge, graphics specialist, Joint Munitions Command Public Affairs.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 18:46 Photo ID: 6746386 VIRIN: 210721-A-A4602-1002 Resolution: 1465x1080 Size: 1.03 MB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony welcomes USAG RIA senior enlisted leader [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.