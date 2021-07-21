Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins, command sergeant major, US Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, speaks to those in attendance at his assumption of responsibility ceremony held in Heritage Hall at Rock Island Arsenal on July 21. Photo by Shawn Eldridge, graphics specialist, Joint Munitions Command Public Affairs.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 18:46
|Photo ID:
|6746386
|VIRIN:
|210721-A-A4602-1002
|Resolution:
|1465x1080
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony welcomes USAG RIA senior enlisted leader [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony welcomes USAG RIA senior enlisted leader
LEAVE A COMMENT