AGUAYO TAKES COMMAND OF NAVFAC ATLANTIC

Rear Adm. John W. Korka, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, and Chief of Civil Engineers (right), presented Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey with a Legion of Merit for exceptional service during his tenure as commander, NAVFAC Atlantic. VanderLey was succeeded by Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo July 22 in Norfolk, Va. VanderLey led NAVFAC Atlantic since 2019. His next assignment will be as commander of NAVFAC Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by David Todd)

