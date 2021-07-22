Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AGUAYO TAKES COMMAND OF NAVFAC ATLANTIC [Image 5 of 6]

    AGUAYO TAKES COMMAND OF NAVFAC ATLANTIC

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic

    Rear Adm. John W. Korka, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, and Chief of Civil Engineers (right), presented Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey with a Legion of Merit for exceptional service during his tenure as commander, NAVFAC Atlantic. VanderLey was succeeded by Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo July 22 in Norfolk, Va. (U.S. Navy photo by David Todd)

