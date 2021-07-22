AGUAYO TAKES COMMAND OF NAVFAC ATLANTIC

Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey gives remarks at the NAVFAC Atlantic change of command ceremony in Norfolk, Va. during which Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo assumed duties as the new commander July 22. (U.S. Navy photo by Jeffrey C. Doepp)

