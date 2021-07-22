Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AGUAYO TAKES COMMAND OF NAVFAC ATLANTIC [Image 2 of 6]

    AGUAYO TAKES COMMAND OF NAVFAC ATLANTIC

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic

    Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey gives remarks at the NAVFAC Atlantic change of command ceremony in Norfolk, Va. during which Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo assumed duties as the new commander July 22. (U.S. Navy photo by Jeffrey C. Doepp)

