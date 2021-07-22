AGUAYO TAKES COMMAND OF NAVFAC ATLANTIC

Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo gives remarks at the NAVFAC Atlantic change of command ceremony, during which she assumed duties from Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey July 22 in Norfolk, Va. (U.S. Navy photo by Jeffrey C. Doepp)
|07.22.2021
|07.22.2021 18:46
|6746330
|210722-N-HC520-053
|5184x3456
|1.67 MB
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|TEMPE, AZ, US
|0
|0
