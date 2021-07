MI Soldiers compete in 2021 Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Army Sgt. William Schofield, an All Source Intel Analyst assigned to 24th Military Intelligence Battalion, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, performs preventive maintenance checks and services (PMCS) of a Humvee during a Best Warrior Competition at the Sand Dunes Training Area in Wackernheim, Germany, July 14, 2021. The three day Best Warrior Competition is designed to measure a Soldier's ability to adapt and overcome challenging battle-focused scenarios and events, which test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

