U.S. Army Sgt. William Schofield, an All Source Intel Analyst assigned to 24th Military Intelligence Battalion, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, searches for a landmark during the land navigation portion of a Best Warrior Competition at the Sand Dunes Training Area in Wackernheim, Germany, July 14, 2021. The three day Best Warrior Competition is designed to measure a Soldier's ability to adapt and overcome challenging battle-focused scenarios and events, which test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 08:00
|Photo ID:
|6744761
|VIRIN:
|210714-A-YQ762-1780
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|13.11 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, MI Soldiers compete in 2021 Best Warrior Competition [Image 32 of 32], by Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT