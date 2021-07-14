Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MI Soldiers compete in 2021 Best Warrior Competition [Image 26 of 32]

    MI Soldiers compete in 2021 Best Warrior Competition

    GERMANY

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Thomas Mort 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army competitors and sponsors assigned to 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, move to the next objective during a Best Warrior Competition at the Sand Dunes Training Area in Wackernheim, Germany, July 14, 2021. The three day Best Warrior Competition is designed to measure a Soldier's ability to adapt and overcome challenging battle-focused scenarios and events, which test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 08:01
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MI Soldiers compete in 2021 Best Warrior Competition [Image 32 of 32], by Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    bestwarriorcompetition
    EBWC
    Strongertogether
    armynewswire
    militaryintelligence

