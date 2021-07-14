MI Soldiers compete in 2021 Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Army competitors and sponsors assigned to 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, move to the next objective during a Best Warrior Competition at the Sand Dunes Training Area in Wackernheim, Germany, July 14, 2021. The three day Best Warrior Competition is designed to measure a Soldier's ability to adapt and overcome challenging battle-focused scenarios and events, which test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

