MI Soldiers compete in 2021 Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Army Spc. John Dagrin, an Information Technology Specialist assigned to 2nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, works to locate a landmark during the land navigation portion of a Best Warrior Competition at the Sand Dunes Training Area in Wackernheim, Germany, Germany, July 13, 2021. The three day Best Warrior Competition is designed to measure a Soldier's ability to adapt and overcome challenging battle-focused scenarios and events, which test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

