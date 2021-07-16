Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st MAW Marines conduct hot pit refuelings at Misawa Air Base [Image 4 of 7]

    1st MAW Marines conduct hot pit refuelings at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 taxis on the flight line at Misawa Air Base, Japan, after hot pit refueling July 16, 2021. Marine Aircraft Group 36 Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) training was conducted on mainland Japan to exercise the Tilt Rotor/Rotary Wing (TR/RW) program which promotes bilateral and unilateral off-island training opportunities and reduces the training activity impact on Okinawa. TR/RW training is essential to supporting the defense of Japan under the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 02:59
    Photo ID: 6744497
    VIRIN: 210716-F-EN010-0080
    Resolution: 8256x3945
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MAW Marines conduct hot pit refuelings at Misawa Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st MAW Marines conduct hot pit refuelings at Misawa Air Base
    1st MAW Marines conduct hot pit refuelings at Misawa Air Base
    1st MAW Marines conduct hot pit refuelings at Misawa Air Base
    1st MAW Marines conduct hot pit refuelings at Misawa Air Base
    1st MAW Marines conduct hot pit refuelings at Misawa Air Base
    1st MAW Marines conduct hot pit refuelings at Misawa Air Base
    1st MAW Marines conduct hot pit refuelings at Misawa Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    35th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Fight Now

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT