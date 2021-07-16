1st MAW Marines conduct hot pit refuelings at Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Corey Armstrong, front, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Distribution non-commissioned officer in charge, and Senior Airman Andrew Lu, 35th LRS preventative maintenance technician, watch as U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 conduct hot pit refueling of a MV-22 Osprey at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2021. Marine Aircraft Group 36 Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) training was conducted on mainland Japan to exercise the Tilt Rotor/Rotary Wing (TR/RW) program which promotes bilateral and unilateral off-island training opportunities and reduces the training activity impact on Okinawa. TR/RW training is essential to supporting the defense of Japan under the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)
