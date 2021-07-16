1st MAW Marines conduct hot pit refuelings at Misawa Air Base

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 and U.S. Airmen with the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron conduct hot pit refueling on MV-22 Ospreys at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2021. Marine Aircraft Group 36 Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) training was conducted on mainland Japan to exercise the Tilt Rotor/Rotary Wing (TR/RW) program which promotes bilateral and unilateral off-island training opportunities and reduces the training activity impact on Okinawa. TR/RW training is essential to supporting the defense of Japan under the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

