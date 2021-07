Cpl. Luis Rivera, a Puerto Rico State Guard medic, talks with two participants before getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at "Parque Pasivo Las Croabas" in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, July 4, 2021. To achieve the maximum number of people vaccinated against COVID-19, Strike Teams of the PRNG are assigned to different sectors of the Island as part of ​​Operation Warp Speed.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 12:18 Photo ID: 6743189 VIRIN: 210706-Z-HW727-2012 Resolution: 1681x1121 Size: 413.67 KB Location: FAJARDO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PRNG vaccinates people at Las Croabas in Fajardo [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Alexis Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.