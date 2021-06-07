PRNG vaccinates people at Las Croabas in Fajardo

Sgt. Luis E. Santiago, a medic from the Puerto Rico State Guard, administers a vaccine against COVID-19 to a man at "Parque Pasivo Las Croabas" in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, July 4, 2021. To achieve the maximum number of people vaccinated against COVID-19, Strike Teams of the PRNG are assigned to different sectors of the Island as part of Operation Warp Speed.
