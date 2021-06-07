Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PRNG vaccinates people at Las Croabas in Fajardo [Image 6 of 11]

    PRNG vaccinates people at Las Croabas in Fajardo

    FAJARDO, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Velez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    The Puerto Rico National Guard administer the Janssen vaccine at "Parque Pasivo Las Croabas" in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, July 4, 2021. To achieve the maximum number of people vaccinated against COVID-19, Strike Teams of the PRNG are assigned to different sectors of the Island as part of ​​Operation Warp Speed.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 12:18
    Photo ID: 6743191
    VIRIN: 210706-Z-HW727-2013
    Resolution: 1802x1200
    Size: 614.52 KB
    Location: FAJARDO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRNG vaccinates people at Las Croabas in Fajardo [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Alexis Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PRNG vaccinates people at Las Croabas in Fajardo
    PRNG vaccinates people at Las Croabas in Fajardo
    PRNG vaccinates people at Las Croabas in Fajardo
    PRNG vaccinates people at Las Croabas in Fajardo
    PRNG vaccinates people at Las Croabas in Fajardo
    PRNG vaccinates people at Las Croabas in Fajardo
    PRNG vaccinates people at Las Croabas in Fajardo
    PRNG vaccinates people at Las Croabas in Fajardo
    PRNG vaccinates people at Las Croabas in Fajardo
    PRNG vaccinates people at Las Croabas in Fajardo
    PRNG vaccinates people at Las Croabas in Fajardo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    armynationalguard
    airnationalguard
    puertoriconationalguard
    nationalguardbureau
    operationwarpspeed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT