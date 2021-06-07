PRNG vaccinates people at Las Croabas in Fajardo

The Puerto Rico National Guard administer the Janssen vaccine at "Parque Pasivo Las Croabas" in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, July 4, 2021. To achieve the maximum number of people vaccinated against COVID-19, Strike Teams of the PRNG are assigned to different sectors of the Island as part of ​​Operation Warp Speed.

