Sgt. Luis E. Santiago, a medic from the Puerto Rico State Guard, administers a vaccine against COVID-19 to a woman at "Parque Pasivo Las Croabas" in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, July 4, 2021. To achieve the maximum number of people vaccinated against COVID-19, Strike Teams of the PRNG are assigned to different sectors of the Island as part of ​​Operation Warp Speed.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 12:18 Photo ID: 6743195 VIRIN: 210706-Z-HW727-2016 Resolution: 1870x1246 Size: 363.07 KB Location: FAJARDO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PRNG vaccinates people at Las Croabas in Fajardo [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Alexis Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.