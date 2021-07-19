210719-N-LK647-0034 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 19, 2021) Engineman 2nd Class Lex Reed fixes a stall hinge aboard USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), July 19, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

