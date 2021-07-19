210719-N-LK647-0016 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 19, 2021) Fireman Eric N. Gifford replaces a heat lamp aboard the USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) July 19, 2021. The Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)
