210719-N-LK647-0002 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 19, 2021) Damage Controlman 1st Class Gregory D. Wilson assess a light fixture in an officer's stateroom aboard the USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) July 19, 2021. The Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 09:14 Photo ID: 6742888 VIRIN: 210719-N-LK647-0002 Resolution: 4592x3280 Size: 2.43 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210719-N-LK647-0002 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.