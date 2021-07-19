Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210719-N-LK647-0002 [Image 1 of 6]

    210719-N-LK647-0002

    ROTA, SPAIN

    07.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210719-N-LK647-0002 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 19, 2021) Damage Controlman 1st Class Gregory D. Wilson assess a light fixture in an officer's stateroom aboard the USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) July 19, 2021. The Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 09:14
    Photo ID: 6742888
    VIRIN: 210719-N-LK647-0002
    Resolution: 4592x3280
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210719-N-LK647-0002 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210719-N-LK647-0002
    210719-N-LK647-0016
    210719-N-LK647-0034
    210719-N-LK647-0055
    210719-N-LK647-0022
    210719-N-LK647-0063

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Rota
    Maintenance
    Hershel "Woody" Williams

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT