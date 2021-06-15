210615-N-EJ843-0007 GROTON, Conn. (June 14, 2021) Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London’s Command Ombudsman Lorena Hernandez and her husband Chief Personnel Specialist Jose Hernandez pose for a photo. Lorena was selected to be Command Ombudsman in June, and also currently works in information and resources at the Fleet and Family Support Center. Chief Personnel Specialist Hernandez works in the base Admin Department. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 07:21 Photo ID: 6742846 VIRIN: 210615-N-EJ843-0007 Resolution: 3107x2401 Size: 4.82 MB Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SUBASE New London welcomes its new Command Ombudsman [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.