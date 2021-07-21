SUBASE New London welcomes its new Command Ombudsman

Photo By Seaman Jimmy Ivy | 210615-N-EJ843-0007 GROTON, Conn. (June 14, 2021) Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Jimmy Ivy | 210615-N-EJ843-0007 GROTON, Conn. (June 14, 2021) Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London’s Command Ombudsman Lorena Hernandez and her husband Chief Personnel Specialist Jose Hernandez pose for a photo. Lorena was selected to be Command Ombudsman in June, and also currently works in information and resources at the Fleet and Family Support Center. Chief Personnel Specialist Hernandez works in the base Admin Department. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Jimmy Ivy III/Released) see less | View Image Page

GROTON, Conn. – Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London recently welcomed its new Command Ombudsman Lorena Hernandez, assuring a crucial link between Sailors, families and Navy leaders.



Ombudsmen are trained volunteers appointed by the commanding officer (CO) to serve as an essential conduit for communications and information between command leadership and family members.



Hernandez was selected to take on this vital role for SUBASE New London. A key element of her new position will be working with SUBASE New London Command Master Chief Kellen Voland to keep Sailors, families, and the command informed of news and information ranging from command information and command-climate issues to family challenges and local community opportunities.



“Ombudsmen are important Navy-wide to facilitate getting our families the most help,” said Voland. “Sometimes it’s hard navigating through all these Navy programs, so to have an expert on the team whose sole focus is getting family support is super important. We really wanted to have that link between the families and the command for whatever situation came up, and we’re glad Lorena is here.”



As a Navy spouse for 17 years and a mother to three, Hernandez has been through the process of being at a new command and having plenty of questions. Helping answer those questions and mentor others will allow her not only to share her experience but also her enthusiasm for getting involved and volunteering.



“I love to volunteer,” said Hernandez. “At the beginning when I needed help I didn’t know about all the different programs out there like fleet and family or FRG [family readiness group]. It wasn’t until about eight years ago when I started realizing that there’s FRG’s and ombudsmen, so that’s when I finally started reaching out to get involved that way myself.”



Additionally, Hernandez feels her day job at the Fleet and Family Support Center onboard SUBASE New London will perfectly complement her ombudsmen role.



“It’s kind of funny because my position with Fleet and Family is information and resources, which goes hand in hand with ombudsman work,” said Hernandez. “I even had to do the ombudsman training courses for my job.”



With years of experience and the love to help others Hernandez is excited to step into this new position.



“Reach out,” said Hernandez to all the current and future families onboard SUBASE New London. “It’s the best thing you can do. If you do not know something, ask questions. As your command ombudsman I’m here to help you and I’m more than happy to.”



The SUBASE ombudsman can be contacted via email at omb.subasenlon@gmail.com, or phone at 860-694-3383. For more information about the ombudsman program, visit https://www.ffsp.navy.mil.