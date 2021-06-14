Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SUBASE New London welcomes its new Command Ombudsman [Image 1 of 2]

    SUBASE New London welcomes its new Command Ombudsman

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jimmy Ivy 

    Subase New London

    210614-N-EJ843-0001 GROTON, Conn. (June 14, 2021) Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London Command Ombudsman Lorena Hernandez poses for a photo at Fleet and Family Support Center. Hernandez was selected as SUBASE New London’s Command Ombudsman in June 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 07:21
    Photo ID: 6742845
    VIRIN: 210614-N-EJ843-0001
    Resolution: 3006x2323
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    SUBASE New London welcomes its new Command Ombudsman
    SUBASE New London welcomes its new Command Ombudsman

    SUBASE New London welcomes its new Command Ombudsman

    ombudsman
    subase new london

