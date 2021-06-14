210614-N-EJ843-0001 GROTON, Conn. (June 14, 2021) Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London Command Ombudsman Lorena Hernandez poses for a photo at Fleet and Family Support Center. Hernandez was selected as SUBASE New London’s Command Ombudsman in June 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Jimmy Ivy III/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 07:21
|Photo ID:
|6742845
|VIRIN:
|210614-N-EJ843-0001
|Resolution:
|3006x2323
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|GROTON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SUBASE New London welcomes its new Command Ombudsman [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SUBASE New London welcomes its new Command Ombudsman
LEAVE A COMMENT