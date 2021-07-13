1st CMXS, being the best hertz

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Avery Bailey, 1st Communications Maintenance Squadron cable maintenance technician, climbs down into a manhole to repair communication equipment at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 13, 2021. The 1st CMXS is responsible for providing the United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa with services such as battle damage assessment, optimization of processes and specialized training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

