1st CMXS, being the best hertz

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaden Norwood, 1st Communication Maintenance Squadron cable and antenna theater maintenance technician, demonstrates to Col. Bryan Callahan, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing commander, how a wire testing machine works at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 13, 2021. The 1st CMXS is responsible for ensuring their customers are supported with network and cable infrastructure so they can do their jobs without the worry of degraded communication capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

