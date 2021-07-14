1st CMXS, being the best hertz

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Avery Bailey, 1st Communications Maintenance Squadron cable maintenance technician, helps a coworker with a wire testing machine at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2021. The 1st CMXS is the United States Air Forces in Europe’s and Air Forces Africa’s premier communications maintenance unit and is able to rapidly support and resolve any communications issues so other units can continue their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

