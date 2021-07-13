Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st CMXS, being the best hertz [Image 4 of 5]

    1st CMXS, being the best hertz

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Avery Bailey, 1st Communications Maintenance Squadron cable maintenance technician, reaches for a communication cable to repair equipment at Ramstein Air Base Germany, July 13, 2021. The 1st CMXS is the United States Air Forces in Europe’s and Air Forces Africa’s premier communications maintenance unit and is able to rapidly support and resolve any communications issues so other units can continue their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 04:09
    Photo ID: 6742753
    VIRIN: 210713-F-JM042-1105
    Resolution: 4740x3064
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st CMXS, being the best hertz [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st CMXS, being the best hertz
    1st CMXS, being the best hertz
    1st CMXS, being the best hertz
    1st CMXS, being the best hertz
    1st CMXS, being the best hertz

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    1st CMXS, being the best hertz

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    86th Airlift Wing
    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW
    United States Air Forces in Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT