Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Armando Quiroz holds bandaging to a simulated injury as Lt. Cmdr. Andre Williams, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo, records patient’s details as part of a mass casualty drill during Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 (CP21) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo July 21, 2021. CP21 is an anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to enhance readiness of Navy security personnel and better prepare Navy installations for potential force protection situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 02:06 Photo ID: 6742692 VIRIN: 210721-N-HI376-1074 Resolution: 5138x3425 Size: 922.84 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.