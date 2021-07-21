Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 [Image 2 of 9]

    CFAS Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Christopher Bautista assesses Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Thaddeus Toole as he apprehends Master-at-Arms 1st Class Henry Zavala during a simulated machete attack and bomb threat during Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 (CP21) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo July 21, 2021. CP21 is an anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to enhance readiness of Navy security personnel and better prepare Navy installations for potential force protection situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

