Master-at-Arms 1st Class Henry Zavala simulates an attack on Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Brian Reyes during a simulated machete attack and bomb threat during Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 (CP21) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo July 21, 2021. CP21 is an anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to enhance readiness of Navy security personnel and better prepare Navy installations for potential force protection situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 02:06 Photo ID: 6742681 VIRIN: 210721-N-HI376-1013 Resolution: 5039x3359 Size: 948.82 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.