CFAS Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021

Cmdr. Douglas Kennedy, chief staff officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and Roger Goodman, CFAS Training Officer, speak with Master-at-Arms 1st Class Aaron Gregory while observing a force protection drill at CFAS during Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 (CP21) July 21, 2021. CP21 is an anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to enhance readiness of Navy security personnel and better prepare Navy installations for potential force protection situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

