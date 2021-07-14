Japan National Defense Academy Midshipman visits USS Green Bay

Capt. Tate Robinson, commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), presents Lt. Kawanori Inoue, instructor from the Japan National Defense Academy, a USS Green Bay cover during a ship tour. Green Bay, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II/RELEASED)

