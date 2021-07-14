Capt. Tate Robinson, commanding officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious assault ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), gifts Lt. Kawanori Inoue, an instructor from the Japan National Defense Academy, a USS Green Bay cover during a ship tour. Green Bay, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 01:59
|Photo ID:
|6740708
|VIRIN:
|210714-N-SF230-1020
|Resolution:
|4021x2872
|Size:
|538.01 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japan National Defense Academy Midshipman visits USS Green Bay, by PO2 Gregory Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
