    Japan National Defense Academy Midshipman visits USS Green Bay [Image 4 of 7]

    Japan National Defense Academy Midshipman visits USS Green Bay

    JAPAN

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Pickett 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    Lt. j.g. Monica Sullivan, the electrical officer aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), gives students from the Japan National Defense Academy a tour of the ship’s fo'c’sle. Green Bay, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II/RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 20:29
    Photo ID: 6742321
    VIRIN: 210714-N-SF230-1148
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 740.42 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan National Defense Academy Midshipman visits USS Green Bay [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Gregory Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

