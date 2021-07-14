Japan National Defense Academy Midshipman visits USS Green Bay

Aki Nichols, public affairs officer, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, gives students from the Japan National Defense Academy a tour of the wardroom aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II/RELEASED)

