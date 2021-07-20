Forager 21 Typhoon Drill

Soldiers from the 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team participate in a typhoon mitigation rehearsal, as preparation in the event of an actual typhoon, during Forager 21, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 20, 2021. Participants were expected to quickly pack and move their belongings, as practice in the event of an actual typhoon. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

